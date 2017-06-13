Owensboro officials plan riverfront repairs

Owensboro city officials estimate it's going to cost half a million dollars to repair the damage from a runaway barge hitting the wall on the city's riverfront back in April.

City Attorney Ed Ray says the city has insurance to cover this damage, but also the barge company is working with the insurance company to make sure the damages are repaired. When the barge hit the wall, it left a hole in the exterior panels which worried officials that there could be damage under those panels. So far, crews haven't found any damage that would impact the park, but they say they could find some more damage once they remove those front panels and inspect the suspension system. But it's been a struggle to survey that damage because of the water level. Ray says crews plan to start these repairs next month.

"Well. it needs to be done during the summer or that low part of the river which is now basically until late or early fall, so we look at about a 10 week window we have to work on that. The insurance companies are working hard to get the contractors lined up and get that work done as soon as possible," Ray said.

Ray says that the original contractor will be back to complete the repairs with the original mold used to make those panels. He does not think they will have to close the park during the repairs.

