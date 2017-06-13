Diaper wearing toddler found trying to cross highway

The parents of a toddler found trying to cross a busy street in Huntingburg by himself have been identified.

Police say he was found at Circle S trying to cross U.S. 231 Tuesday morning at 7:00 a.m. Police and the Dept. of Child services were on scene shortly after he was found.

Police say they've identified the parents and appreciate the public's help.

We're told no charges are expected.

