Suspect in Henderson pool store burglary turns himself in

The suspect in a Henderson burglary is now behind bars.

According to police, 21-year-old Kealyn Haire, of Henderson, turned himself in Monday night.

[PREVIOUS: Police looking for suspect in Henderson pool store burglary]

Haire is accused of breaking into the Oasis Pools store in the 1700 block of South Green St. and stealing over $1,000 in tools.

He told police he went into hiding when he saw the surveillance video of the break-in on social media. Haire says other people eventually convinced him to turn himself in.

Haire is facing a burglary charge and is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center.

