Bishop of Evansville named new archbishop of Indianapolis

Pope Francis has named Monsignor Charles Thompson as the new archbishop of Indianapolis, the Vatican announced Tuesday.

Thompson, a canon lawyer, replaces Cardinal Joseph Tobin, whom Francis moved to Newark, New Jersey last year. The Indianapolis archdiocese has been vacant since November.

Thompson, a 56-year old native of Louisville, Kentucky, has been bishop of Evansville since 2011.

Thompson has also taught canon law at the Saint Meinrad School of Theology, where he studied.

The Archdiocese of Indianapolis has planned a press conference for Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. EDT (9 a.m. CDT). You can watch it here.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.