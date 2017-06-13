Humidity hangs around, Sessions testifies and the Warriors celebrate

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

Stifling heat continues today so be sure to take breaks if you're working outdoors. Byron will let us know when any relief is on the way.

Today, Attorney General Jeff Sessions will face his former Senate colleagues in a public hearing. He'll testify before the Senate Intel Committee, and will likely face a lot of questions about Russia.

Fans of the Golden State Warriors are still celebrating this morning after the team took home their second championship in the last three years. We'll take you there for the NBA finals.

If you drive through Spencer County, you might want to attend a public hearing tonight. INDOT will share details on plans for a new roundabout at a busy intersection. We'll have details if you want to be there.

If you live in Mount Carmel, you're just one week away from seeing your water rates go up. Today, we expect an update on whether the city can revamp their water treatment plant.

Hillary Simon is working on a 14 News follow-up for you this morning on a special series focused on the heroin epidemic. She caught up with a woman she interviewed a year ago who had some tragic news to share. Hear that story on Sunrise.

