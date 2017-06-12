City Council votes against proposed rezoning of Alvord Blvd. property

The City Council voted down a proposal to rezone a property on North Alvord Boulevard.

The property owner wanted to rezone the lot from an R-1 zone, which is intended for single family homes, to an R-2 zone in order to build a duplex on the property.

Several members of the community voiced their concerns over the proposed change. They believe that since the rest of the neighborhood is made up of single family homes, it should stay that way.

"A duplex would not be a good idea for this neighborhood because it's single family homes," explained William Gill. "People just want to stay single family homes in the area because if we put a duplex in this neighborhood we don't know what we're going to end up with in the neighborhood, and that's why we wanted it to stay R-1."

The City Council voted 7 to 1 against the proposal.

