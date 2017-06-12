Rare parasite found in newly adopted dog

A Henderson woman's post about her sick dog has been shared nearly 1,000 times now on social media.

She said her newly adopted dog was diagnosed with a rare parasite dubbed "raccoon roundworm."

We stopped by Southside animal hospital to learn more about it.

The woman who adopted the infected dog did not want to be identified but described her intense fear of social media. Before she knew what was wrong, she said her dog vomited in their vehicle, and some of it got on her son.

Veterinarian Dr. Chandra Werner did not treat the Henderson dog, but told us, as alarming as they might sound, raccoon roundworm isn't passed that way.

Dr. Werner said a child would have to touch the infected animal's waste then his own mouth to become infected.

As for the parasite, health officials say it can lead to serious neurologic problems if left unchecked but is otherwise very treatable in both pets and kids.

The Henderson Humane Society, where the family adopted the dog, issued a statement today explaining their de-worming procedures and their new action plan, now that the rare parasite had been found.

