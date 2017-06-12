Plans for former GE building

What's in store for the former GE building in Owensboro?

We caught up with the Development Representative for the property, Jim Estes, who has worked very closely with the local investors.

He said the goal for these investors is to bring jobs to Owensboro, and they've already started working to make that a reality.

There's a lot of space in that building. Those who used to work there know that, but on Monday, we took a look inside and saw what these developers are envisioning.

We're told they've already been talking to other groups about using the building for warehousing or manufacturing which could bring jobs, but they also have development plans on the outside of the property.

An apartment complex and small convenience store could also be in the works.

"We feel like the location with what's happened out on Highway 54 and its proximity to Highway 231 all the way over to Highway 431 brings a unique opportunity," said Jim Estes. "If nothing else, just the size of this complex. But if we can connect Highway 431 to 213 over the 54, pretty much, everyone wins."

What Estes is referring to is finally creating that road that could connect Highway 231 to Highway 54.

The investors hope that road could cross the GE property and connect to Burlew BLVD. These projects are not set in stone and a lot could still change.

