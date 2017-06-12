Construction on Evansville bike path to be complete by fall

People who walk or ride bikes to get around Evansville will soon have a new, safer route to get them there.

The area we're talking about is a stretch of the North Main Complete Street project.

That portion of the project connects N Main to First Ave through West Virginia Street.

The work on the path started along with North Main Street construction. That project, a complete revamp of North Main street in Evansville, with landscaping, removing on-street parking and adding a protected bike lane. It's the first of its kind in the city.

Since that work started, crews have been busy, working a few blocks at a time on the path.

Work should be done on both this fall, but the plans for this path don't stop once construction is complete.

City officials are planning to expand this path and hope to connect it to the greenway.

