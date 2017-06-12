Another phase of Boonville Bypass Project begins, expect delays

Intersection on SR 61 near Harmony Rd. closed while crews build a roundabout in that location(WFIE)

For the next several weeks a portion of SR 61 near New Harmony Road will be closed.

The closed area is about three miles north of Boonville.

Work began on Monday to build a roundabout at that intersection. Right now it's blocked off in all directions, INDOT officials says drivers should take SR 61, Interstate 64 and Interstate 69 to get around the blocked intersection.

This is all part of the $20 million Boonville Bypass Project, which is supposed to help with the flow of heavy traffic through downtown.

Weather permitting, work is expected to last about 60 days.

