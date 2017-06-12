Henderson PD debating if they should get body cameras

The Henderson Police Department wants to buy body cameras for patrol officers.

Chief Chip Stauffer and others from his department heard from Henderson County Sheriff Ed Brady, who's office uses body cameras, and discussed the pros and cons of having officers wearing them.

Also discussed was the many different kinds of technology there are, the costs, and the policies for when it should and should not be used.

Stauffer says they hope to have more meetings because he wants to take into account all the variables to make the best decision.

