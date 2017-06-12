Construction of Garfield Commons on track

Construction of an $8-million investment in one Evansville neighborhood is on schedule.

City leaders say Garfield Commons will close the affordable housing gap in the city. It will sit at the corner of Garfield and Virginia Streets in Evansville, which is in the Promise Zone.

The plan is to build two apartment buildings made up of 44 energy efficient and modern units, plus three single-family homes. Across the street will be parking for tenants.

City leaders said they can see a number of different sized families living here.

Their goal is to increase the number of affordable housing units in Evansville and keeping it close to where people who live there work. They hope it will give them the opportunity to walk or bike to work, which will ultimately save money on transportation.

"Anytime you can develop 47 units of affordable housing in a neighborhood like Jacobsville, you put more people in safe, affordable housing and have access to Deaconess Hospital, the new Dialysis Clinic, you have access to all kinds of things in this neighborhood," said Kelley Coures.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.