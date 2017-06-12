Newburgh community pool swim team reinstated by parks board

The Newburgh Dolphins swim team can stay at the community pool after all.

The Parks Board talked about cutting out the Dolphins pool time to generate revenue from other swimmers.

For several months now, parks board officials have been looking at ways to improve the community pool and gain attendance after losing a lot of money last year. They considered the possibility of removing the Newburgh Community Pool Swim team.

That did not sit well with many in the community. They immediately started looking at ways to keep the swim team afloat.

"Bottom line is that is all about getting the kids in the pool as much as we can for fear that if the swim team disappeared for a year, it might not come back next year and it might not come back the year after that and it would become a distant memory, and we didn't want to see that happen," explained Steve Adams, a Newburgh resident.

Several meetings later, the Parks Board voted to reinstate the swim team.

"Parks board went back to the drawing board, went back to the calculators, and figured up a way that would could possible do it this year," said Mary Ann Wilsbacher, Newburgh Parks Board President.

There are some changes. The team has a shorter season and it will cost a little bit more to be a part of the team.

Spots are still open for the swim team if you're interested in joining. You can sign up at the front desk at Newburgh Community Pool.

Community leaders and the Adams family are thanking the business that have donated to help save the swim team.

Those are: KM Specialty, Evans Motors, and Elite Tile.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.