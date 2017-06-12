Beating the heat; Heat index values hits 100

What's in store for the former GE building in Owensboro? We caught up with the Development Representative for the property, Jim Estes, who has worked very closely with the local investors.More >>
What's in store for the former GE building in Owensboro? We caught up with the Development Representative for the property, Jim Estes, who has worked very closely with the local investors.More >>
It's not uncommon to see Wayne Jones at Ferrell's Snappy Service in Madisonville, really it's not uncommon to see him anywhere in the community.More >>
It's not uncommon to see Wayne Jones at Ferrell's Snappy Service in Madisonville, really it's not uncommon to see him anywhere in the community.More >>
People who walk or ride bikes to get around Evansville will soon have a new, safer route to get them there.More >>
People who walk or ride bikes to get around Evansville will soon have a new, safer route to get them there.More >>
The Newburgh Dolphins swim team can stay at the community pool after all. The Parks Board talked about cutting out the Dolphins pool time to generate revenue from other swimmers.More >>
The Newburgh Dolphins swim team can stay at the community pool after all. The Parks Board talked about cutting out the Dolphins pool time to generate revenue from other swimmers.More >>
For the next several weeks a portion of SR 61 near New Harmony Road will be closed. That's about three miles north of Boonville. Work began on Monday to building a roundabout at that intersection.More >>
For the next several weeks a portion of SR 61 near New Harmony Road will be closed. That's about three miles north of Boonville. Work began on Monday to building a roundabout at that intersection.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
The suspect is also accused of threatening to kill the victim.More >>
The suspect is also accused of threatening to kill the victim.More >>
Employees confirm a large explosion has occurred in the shop at Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC in Jasper.More >>
Employees confirm a large explosion has occurred in the shop at Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC in Jasper.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. “I went to yank back my ...More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. “I went to yank back my ...More >>
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
Taco Bell is giving out free tacos on Tuesday and you can go ahead and thank Steph Curry and Kevin Durant for that. The giveaway is part of a “Steal a Taco” cross promotion with the NBA.More >>
Taco Bell is giving out free tacos on Tuesday and you can go ahead and thank Steph Curry and Kevin Durant for that. The giveaway is part of a “Steal a Taco” cross promotion with the NBA.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed 41 items in next year's state budget, slashing over $56 million in funds the General Assembly approved last Tuesday.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed 41 items in next year's state budget, slashing over $56 million in funds the General Assembly approved last Tuesday.More >>