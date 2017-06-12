Beating the heat; Heat index values hits 100

The warmest day this year, until Monday, was on May 19 when the Tri-State saw temps reach 92 degrees.

The high Monday was 94 and it was a lot more humid. That made the feel like temps in the triple digits in some places and it technically isn’t even summer yet.

When heat index values approach triple digits you need to take some steps to stay cool and a lot of people were trying to do that at the pools Monday.

Not everyone can sit in an air-conditioned building or jump in a pool to stay cool when temperatures get this hot. Regardless of what you are doing, you need to make sure that you are staying hydrated.

So if you do have to work outside in the heat one of the most important things you can do is to drink lots of water and take several breaks if you are doing strenuous activities.

