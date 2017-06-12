Jasper police offering $1K reward for info leading to vandalism - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Jasper police offering $1K reward for info leading to vandalism arrest

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
JASPER, IN (WFIE) -

Jasper Police are looking for the person responsible for vandalizing the youth sports complex.

According to Jasper Police, a banner hanging at Babe Ruth Fields was cut and destroyed. Police say the reward for information leading to an arrest sits at $1,000.

They say it likely happened during the night on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jasper Police Department or the anonymous tip-line. The reward is made possible by the Community Strikeforce against crime.

