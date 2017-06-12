Parents reminded, warned by KSP not to leave kids in hot cars

Kentucky State Police (KSP) is warning parents not to leave kids alone in hot cars.

KSP reminds parents that a child's body can heat up three to five times faster than that of an adult. Combine that with the fact that temperatures inside a car can rise 19 degrees within 10 minutes, and it could result in a deadly combination.

According to the KidsandCars website, 39 kids died last year from vehicular heat stroke across the country. They say 11 have died so far this year.

In Kentucky, a person can be liable for manslaughter or wanton endangerment for leaving a young child in a hot car.

