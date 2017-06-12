You may see more brown recluse spiders this time of year

The brown recluse is considered to be one of the most dangerous spiders and can be found all throughout the Tri-State.

Pest control workers are keeping busy trying to control the creepy crawlers.

June is the prime reproductive season for brown recluse spiders. Although they like to live alone, they tend to be more active this time of year.

The six-eyed spider is about the size of a quarter and is native to this region. You can identify a brown recluse by the fiddle or violin shape on its back. The marking will be a bit darker than the rest of its body.

The spiders can hide just about anywhere: attics, crawl spaces, and closets. Homeowners may find an uptick in the number of sightings, especially at night. That's because, in the summer, they are looking for calm and cool areas.

The male spider tends to be the one who hunts for food while the female tends to stay in a safe place. Both are venomous and will bite if threatened.

The area the spider bit will start to swell a couple of hours after the bite. If it starts turning black, you should go see a doctor.

Although death is uncommon, it could happen if a bite goes untreated.

