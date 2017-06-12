You may see more brown recluse spiders this time of year - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

You may see more brown recluse spiders this time of year

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Evan Gorman, Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

The brown recluse is considered to be one of the most dangerous spiders and can be found all throughout the Tri-State.

Pest control workers are keeping busy trying to control the creepy crawlers.

June is the prime reproductive season for brown recluse spiders. Although they like to live alone, they tend to be more active this time of year.

The six-eyed spider is about the size of a quarter and is native to this region. You can identify a brown recluse by the fiddle or violin shape on its back. The marking will be a bit darker than the rest of its body.

The spiders can hide just about anywhere: attics, crawl spaces, and closets.  Homeowners may find an uptick in the number of sightings, especially at night. That's because, in the summer, they are looking for calm and cool areas.

The male spider tends to be the one who hunts for food while the female tends to stay in a safe place. Both are venomous and will bite if threatened.

The area the spider bit will start to swell a couple of hours after the bite. If it starts turning black, you should go see a doctor.

Although death is uncommon, it could happen if a bite goes untreated.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Newburgh community pool swim team reinstated by parks board

    Newburgh community pool swim team reinstated by parks board

    Monday, June 12 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-06-12 23:25:21 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    The Newburgh Dolphins swim team can stay at the community pool after all. The Parks Board talked about cutting out the Dolphins pool time to generate revenue from other swimmers.

    More >>

    The Newburgh Dolphins swim team can stay at the community pool after all. The Parks Board talked about cutting out the Dolphins pool time to generate revenue from other swimmers.

    More >>

  • Taking care of your pets in the heat

    Taking care of your pets in the heat

    Saturday, June 10 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-06-10 18:20:55 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    We grab sunscreen, wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and water bottles before we head out in the sun. Your pets need special care too. Temperatures are quickly on the rise as we head into the weekend.

    More >>

    We grab sunscreen, wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and water bottles before we head out in the sun. Your pets need special care too. Temperatures are quickly on the rise as we head into the weekend.

    More >>

  • Mt. Vernon man walking the entire Appalachian Trail

    Mt. Vernon man walking the entire Appalachian Trail

    Thursday, June 8 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-06-09 02:40:41 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    It's no walk in the park. One man from the Tri-State is hiking the entire Appalachian Trail.

    More >>

    It's no walk in the park. One man from the Tri-State is hiking the entire Appalachian Trail.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly