Sheriff's deputies honored in Vanderburgh Co.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputies were awarded for their service Monday in a ceremony at the old courthouse.

In one particular case, they also honored a couple citizens in their response to a murder and stabbing on the north side of the county. It happened back in January when Clint Loehrlein shot and stabbed his family members.

Sheriff Dave Wedding said he's proud of how his staff responded and how the citizens helped out.

The sheriff's office also swore in four new deputies on their staff Monday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.