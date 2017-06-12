Sheriff's deputies honored in Vanderburgh Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Sheriff's deputies honored in Vanderburgh Co.

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Derick Brattain, Photographer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputies were awarded for their service Monday in a ceremony at the old courthouse.

In one particular case, they also honored a couple citizens in their response to a murder and stabbing on the north side of the county. It happened back in January when Clint Loehrlein shot and stabbed his family members. 

Sheriff Dave Wedding said he's proud of how his staff responded and how the citizens helped out.

The sheriff's office also swore in four new deputies on their staff Monday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Newburgh community pool swim team reinstated by parks board

    Newburgh community pool swim team reinstated by parks board

    Monday, June 12 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-06-12 23:25:21 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    The Newburgh Dolphins swim team can stay at the community pool after all. The Parks Board talked about cutting out the Dolphins pool time to generate revenue from other swimmers.

    More >>

    The Newburgh Dolphins swim team can stay at the community pool after all. The Parks Board talked about cutting out the Dolphins pool time to generate revenue from other swimmers.

    More >>

  • Taking care of your pets in the heat

    Taking care of your pets in the heat

    Saturday, June 10 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-06-10 18:20:55 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    We grab sunscreen, wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and water bottles before we head out in the sun. Your pets need special care too. Temperatures are quickly on the rise as we head into the weekend.

    More >>

    We grab sunscreen, wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and water bottles before we head out in the sun. Your pets need special care too. Temperatures are quickly on the rise as we head into the weekend.

    More >>

  • Mt. Vernon man walking the entire Appalachian Trail

    Mt. Vernon man walking the entire Appalachian Trail

    Thursday, June 8 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-06-09 02:40:41 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    It's no walk in the park. One man from the Tri-State is hiking the entire Appalachian Trail.

    More >>

    It's no walk in the park. One man from the Tri-State is hiking the entire Appalachian Trail.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly