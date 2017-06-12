Otters Phillips earns Player of the Week honor

The Frontier League has named Evansville Otters catcher Dane Phillips the Player of the Week.



Pointstreak, the official statistical provider of the Frontier League and the Independent Professional Baseball Federation, chooses the weekly award.



Phillips earned the second league honor for Evansville this season after right-handed pitcher Shane Weedman was selected Pitcher of the Week earlier this year after his no-hit performance against Southern Illinois on May 13 in a 4-0 win against the Miners.



In earning the weekly award, Phillips made all six starts—include five as catcher. Last Thursday, Phillips hit a grand slam to help Evansville beat Windy City 6-5 and two days later at Traverse City, he hit a three-run home run in the Otters’ 21-6 win. He also had a solo home run in Sunday’s 11-3 loss to the Beach Bums.



Phillips, a Nacogdoches, Texas native, was signed by the Otters during the 2015 season after he spent the previous three years in the San Diego Padres’ organization. He batted .263 collectively with 135 RBIs and 21 home runs in the Padres’ organization, playing for the Eugene Emeralds, Lake Elsinore Storm and the Fort Wayne TinCaps.



Over the last week. Phillips batted .519 with 13 RBIs and six runs scored. For his career with the Otters, Phillips has appeared in 100 games while hitting .307 with 81 RBIs and 20 home runs.



Evansville’s last selection for Player of the Week was Chris Breen, who won the May 29 award last season.



Courtesy: Evansville Otters Media Relations

