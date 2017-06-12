Lady Aces all-time leading score Dickey inks pro contract

The leading scorer in University of Evansville women’s basketball history will play at the next level as Sara Dickey has inked a deal to play in Portugal in the upcoming season.

“I am really thankful for the opportunities that basketball has given me,” Dickey said. “I am extremely excited to be going to Portugal. It will be a culture shock, but an eye-opening experience at the same time. I have been in a lot of contact with the coaches and team already, which makes me excited to get started.”

Dickey will be playing for Clube Juvenil Boa Viagem. The club is located in Angra do Heroismo, Portugal in the Azores region of the country. Founded in 1976, her team plays in the Liga Feminina in Portugal. The team has enjoyed success over the years and has won several tournament championships.

“I am extremely happy for her; it has been a pleasure to see her develop and grow on and off the floor over the last few years,” Purple Aces head women’s basketball coach Matt Ruffing said. “She has earned this opportunity and I am excited to see what she will do with it. This is big for our program to have her play professionally."

“She has set the bar high for what future Aces will aspire to be,” Ruffing added. “For her to be in Portugal, it will be a new life experience and a new country that will allow her to grow even more. Sara is self-motivated and self-driven and will do well on her own and mold her game. She is ready go and I look forward to following her.”

With 2,099 points in her illustrious career, Dickey left the program as its all-time leading scorer and the 10th-best point total in Indiana Division I women’s basketball history. That tally was also 6th in the Missouri Valley Conference record books.

