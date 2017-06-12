New ETFCU opens off Theatre Dr. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

New ETFCU opens off Theatre Dr.

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The new Evansville Federal Teachers Credit Union is now open on Evansville's east side.

The 82,000 square-foot facility opened its doors to the public Monday. It features a new interactive teller service along with palm scanners. 

The new technology makes transactions more secure. 

You still have the option to interact with a live bank teller by requesting one from their screen. 

ETFCU is located off Theater Drive near Green River Road.

