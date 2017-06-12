SR-64 to be closed this week for railroad crossing repairs

A traffic alert for drivers in Gibson County.

State Road 64 will be closed this week for railroad crossing repair in Oakland City.

Crews will begin fixing and resurfacing the crossing just east of the South Fork of the Patoka River.

Work is expected to last about five days, weather permitting.

During the project, local traffic will be able to get through up to the closure, but through-traffic will need to use the detour.

