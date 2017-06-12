INDOT expected to work on U.S. 231 bridge in Dubois Co.

INDOT is expected to be working this week on the U.S. 231 bridge in Dubois County.

Lanes will be closed on U.S. 231 near Jasper for crews to do bridge work.

That's about two miles south of the State Road 56 intersection, spanning East Fork Mill Creek.

The southbound lane will be blocked first and lanes will be restricted to 13-feet.

