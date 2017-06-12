Barn destroyed in Vanderburgh Co. fire

Crews responded to a barn fire in Vanderburgh County.

It happened late Monday morning just off Korff Road, in the area of Baseline and Volkman Road.

No injuries were reported, but the barn was destroyed.

There were no injuries from the fire. It was contained to one barn and it's considered a total loss. No cause what started the fire. — Derick Brattain (@Derick14News) June 12, 2017

We don't yet know how the fire started.

We'll keep you updated.

