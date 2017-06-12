Barn destroyed in Vanderburgh Co. fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Barn destroyed in Vanderburgh Co. fire

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Crews responded to a barn fire in Vanderburgh County.

It happened late Monday morning just off Korff Road, in the area of Baseline and Volkman Road.

No injuries were reported, but the barn was destroyed.

We don't yet know how the fire started.

We'll keep you updated.

