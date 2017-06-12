Mead Johnson acquisition almost complete

The acquisition of Mead Johnson is expected to be complete by Thursday.

Reckitt Benckiser Group made the announcement Monday.

Earlier, the company said the acquisition could take until fall.

Including debt, the deal is valued around $17.9 billion.

Mead Johnson's global operations center employs 950 people in Evansville. They earn $85 million in wages.

In February, Reckitt Benckiser officials told 14 News they don't expect a workforce reduction in Evansville.

