Heritage Open Golf Tournament remains high in attendance

More than 160 golfers have been out all day Monday at the Evansville Country Club.

It's for the 37th annual Heritage Open Golf Tournament.

The proceeds go to St. Vincent Evansville Foundation, specifically the "care of the poor" fund. That money helps those who can't pay medical bills, afford insurance, or pay for certain medical equipment.

Rick Peltier, the director of the St. Vincent Evansville Foundation said it's been a big year for them and they're pleased to see attendance is up.

"This is an interesting year. It's a name change for us from St. Marys that we've had for about 145 years to St. Vincent. New name but it's the same mission. Same golf tournament. Same purpose to help those in need for their medical bills because all the money from this event goes to our care for the poor fund,"

Peltier said at least $100,000 will go towards their fund.

In the past 37 years, they've raised around $4.3 million.

