Evansville city ordinance for fireworks

Evansville Fireworks Ordinance

9.10.020 Fireworks

Consumer fireworks may be used within the corporate limits of the City of Evansville ONLY under the provisions of this section.

No person shall use, ignite or discharge consumer fireworks within the corporate limits of the City of Evansville except during the following times:

Between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on June 29th, June 30th, July 1st, July 2nd, July 3rd, July 5th, July 6th, July 7th, July 8th, and July 9th; and

Between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 midnight on July 4th

No person may use, ignite, or discharge consumer fireworks on any PUBLIC STREET or in any PUBLIC PARK or PUBLIC AREA within the corporate limits of the City of Evansville at any time.

No person may use, ignite, or discharge consumer fireworks in a manner which causes them to land upon property owned or occupied by another person.

Residents are not allowed to use, ignite, or discharge consumer fireworks on any city property, INCLUDING THE AREA OF DRESS PLAZA DURING THE COMMUNITY FIREWORKS DISPLAY.

Residents are permitted to use, ignite, or discharge consumer fireworks on their own property or with the permission of the property owner. The fireworks must land on the property from which they were used, ignited, or discharged.

Courtesy Evansville Police Department