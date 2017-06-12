Kid Rock coming to Evansville

Kid Rock is coming to Evansville.

He'll be joined by special guest Robert Randolph and the Family Band for a concert on September 9 at the Ford Center.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday and prices range from $30 to $95. They can be purchased at the Ford Center Ticket Office, Ticketmaster.com or by phone at (800) 745-3000.

