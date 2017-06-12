3 Fort Campbell soldiers killed by gunfire in Afghanistan

The Defense Department says three U.S. soldiers who were fatally shot in Afghanistan were part of the 101st Airborne Division based at Fort Campbell, a sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

A statement on Monday identified the soldiers as Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland; Sgt. William M. Bays, 29, of Barstow, California; and Cpl. Dillon C. Baldridge, 22, of Youngsville, North Carolina.

The statement says the soldiers died June 10 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, of gunshot wounds. The shooting is under investigation.

