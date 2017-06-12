Tuition set for KY community and technical college students - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) - -

Regents for Kentucky's community and technical college system have approved a $6 per-credit-hour tuition increase.

The increase equates to a $108 annual increase for in-state students taking 18 credit hours per year - the average for students in the community and technical college system.

The system's board of regents also approved tuition that includes a $12 per-credit-hour rate for a total of $324 per credit hour for out-of-state students from counties next to Kentucky. All other out-of-state students will pay $21 more per credit hour for a total of $567 per credit hour.

The tuition rates approved at a meeting last Friday followed tuition-setting guidelines from the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.

Regents also approved a 3 percent raise for community and technical college faculty and staff.

