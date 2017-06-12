Storm chances and traffic alerts in the Tri-State this week! - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Storm chances and traffic alerts in the Tri-State this week!

 Good Morning,

I'm so happy to be back with you on Sunrise this week while Dan and Erin take some well-deserved time off!

Cool clothes and suncreen are musts this week.  The heat and humidity will stick around, and we have a chance for a few thunderstorms.  Byron's working on your 14 First Alert Forecast.

We're working on several stories to help you get started on this Monday morning including a few traffic alerts.  There's a big one along State Road 61 near Boonville.  It's expected to close today for a major project.  We'll show you where and the detours to get around it.  Plus, if you work in downtown Evansville, this could impact your commute:  Water department crews will have 4th Street down to one lane from Walnut to Locust.

It's hard to believe it's been one year since the massacre at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. We'll tell you about a way you can honor the victims tonight at a special service in Henderson.

We're back on Capitol Hill today as Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.  That's the same group former FBI Director James Comey gave testimony to last Thursday.  

Spoiler Alert!  The Stanley Cup is staying in the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins.  We'll take you to Game 6 of the series.

Can't wait to join you this morning!

Have a great start to the work week,

Beth 

