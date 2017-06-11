Madisonville man recovering after being assaulted

Berry was arrested on Sugg St. Not far from the Ferrell's restaurant(WFIE)

It's not uncommon to see Wayne Jones at Ferrell's Snappy Service in Madisonville, and really it's not uncommon to see him anywhere in the community.

When community members found out someone assaulted him on Friday, they couldn't figure out why anyone would try and hurt him. Workers at Ferrell's told us a man came into the restaurant and slammed Wayne's head and starting punching him. Ferrell's workers did everything they could to try and stop the attack.

The incident sent Wayne to the hospital with minor injuries. He said he's feeling a lot better now. He's out socializing in the community again.

The Madisonville Police Department is investigating.

We're told Madisonville Police arrested Damon Berry on Saturday for a separate incident a few blocks away from Ferrell's restaurant.

Officers said they believe Berry is responsible for assaulting Wayne. Berry is facing numerous charges, including assault. He's in the Hopkins County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond.

We're told we should learn more about this investigation on Monday. We'll keep you updated.

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved