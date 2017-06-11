Madisonville man recovering after being assaulted

It's not uncommon to see Wayne Jones at Ferrell's Snappy Service in Madisonville, really it's not uncommon to see him anywhere in the community.More >>
It's not uncommon to see Wayne Jones at Ferrell's Snappy Service in Madisonville, really it's not uncommon to see him anywhere in the community.More >>
It's Pride Month, and organizations around the world are hosting events including right here in the Tri-State. On Sunday, several people got together at English Park in Owensboro to celebrate.More >>
It's Pride Month, and organizations around the world are hosting events including right here in the Tri-State. On Sunday, several people got together at English Park in Owensboro to celebrate.More >>
The family of a man killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning is opening up about the moment they found him at the scene.More >>
The family of a man killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning is opening up about the moment they found him at the scene.More >>
Police and fire officials are investigating a suspicious structure fire.More >>
Police and fire officials are investigating a suspicious structure fire.More >>
Crews are working to repair a large water main break that flooded several blocks.More >>
Crews are working to repair a large water main break that flooded several blocks.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>