4th annual Pride Picnic held in Owensboro

It's Pride Month, and organizations around the world are hosting events including right here in the Tri-State.

On Sunday, several people got together at English Park in Owensboro to celebrate.

It's the fourth year for the annual Pride Picnic in Owensboro. Organizers said each year it continues to grow.

The event lasted from noon to 6 p.m. Organizers said it's simply about giving the community a chance to come together.

A family-friendly drag show was also held.

Tri-State Alliance hosts the event, but different sponsors and donations from around the community help make the event possible.

Organizers said it's something people look forward to each year.

We're told plans are already underway for the picnic next year.

