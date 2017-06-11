Roundabout being installed in Warrick Co.

We have received word of a traffic alert this week for drivers in Warrick County.

State Road 61 near Boonville will be closing as early as Monday. It is part of the Boonville bypass project.

Crews will be building a roundabout at the intersection of New Harmony Road.

The official detour uses State Road 61 to Interstates 64 and 69.

We're told the work will take about 60 days weather permitting.

