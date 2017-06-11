RECAP: Otters fail to complete sweep in loss to Beach Bums

It's Pride Month, and organizations around the world are hosting events including right here in the Tri-State. On Sunday, several people got together at English Park in Owensboro to celebrate.More >>
It's Pride Month, and organizations around the world are hosting events including right here in the Tri-State. On Sunday, several people got together at English Park in Owensboro to celebrate.More >>
The family of a man killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning is opening up about the moment they found him at the scene.More >>
The family of a man killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning is opening up about the moment they found him at the scene.More >>
Police and fire officials are investigating a suspicious structure fire.More >>
Police and fire officials are investigating a suspicious structure fire.More >>
Crews are working to repair a large water main break that flooded several blocks.More >>
Crews are working to repair a large water main break that flooded several blocks.More >>
One of Kentucky's largest museums is celebrating a major milestone.More >>
One of Kentucky's largest museums is celebrating a major milestone.More >>
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.More >>
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
Approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products were determined to contain milk, which was not listed on labels, the USDA announced. The products should not be consumed and should either be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.More >>
Approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products were determined to contain milk, which was not listed on labels, the USDA announced. The products should not be consumed and should either be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>