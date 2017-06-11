RECAP: Otters fail to complete sweep in loss to Beach Bums

The Evansville Otters threatened late, but gave up six runs in the eighth in an 11-3 loss to the Traverse City Beach Bums.

Evansville (13-14) failed to complete a sweep for the third time this season.

Traverse City (13-14) use five doubles to help jump start their offense after being outscored 27-9 in the first two games.

Traverse City opened up the scoring in the first inning on an RBI double from Will Kengor to score Jeff DeBlieux.

The Otters responded in the third on a Dane Phillips two-run home run, his ninth of the year.

Phillips now leads the league in home runs.

In the bottom of the second, Steven Patterson delivered a two RBI double to score Arby Fields and DeBlieux.

Kengor followed it up with an RBI singe to score Patterson to make it 4-2.

In the fifth inning, the Beach Bums added a single run on a RBI double from Brook Clark to score Alexis Rivera to make it 5-2 Traverse City.

The Otters wouldn’t score again until the seventh inning.

The last run came from a Dane Phillips RBI single to score Josh Allen to make it 5-3.

Traverse City pulled away in the bottom of the eighth taking advantage of two Otters errors and posting five hits to make it 11-3.

Felix Baez recorded the loss giving up six hits and six walks in the effort. Baez is now 2-3 on the year.

The Otters will return to action on Tuesday against the Lake Erie Crushers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Bosse Field.

Courtesy: Otters Media Relations