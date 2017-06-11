Thunderbolts release 2017-18 full schedule

The Evansville Thunderbolts have released their 2017-18 full game schedule. The Thunderbolts’ first home game of its second season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League) will be at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 against the Peoria Rivermen at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville.

Below are the Thunderbolts’ 28 home games.

•Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Peoria

•Tuesday, Oct. 24 vs. Peoria

•Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Macon

•Friday, Nov. 17 vs. Peoria

•Friday, Dec. 1 vs. Knoxville

•Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. Huntsville

•Friday, Dec. 8 vs. Macon

•Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. Mississippi

•Friday, Dec. 22 vs. Roanoke

•Saturday, Dec. 23 vs. Knoxville

•Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. Peoria

•Saturday, Jan. 13 vs. Peoria

•Sunday, Jan. 14 vs. Mississippi

•Friday, Jan. 19 vs. Birmingham

•Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. Birmingham

•Tuesday, Jan. 23 vs. Huntsville

•Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. Peoria

•Thursday, Feb. 8 vs. Birmingham

•Friday, Feb. 9 vs. Mississippi

•Friday, Feb. 16 vs. Knoxville

•Friday, Feb. 23 vs. Macon

•Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. Peoria

•Friday, March 16 vs. Birmingham

•Saturday, March 17 vs. Mississippi

•Friday, March 23 vs. Pensacola

•Saturday, March 24 vs. Pensacola

•Friday, March 30 vs. Knoxville

•Friday, April 6 vs. Fayetteville

The home schedule consists of 12 Friday games, 11 Saturday games, two Tuesday games, two Sunday games and one Thursday game. All weekend night games — including New Year’s Eve — begin at 7:15 p.m., while the lone Sunday matinee game begins at 3 p.m. Weekday games begin at 6:15 p.m., with the exception of Education Day on Tuesday, Oct. 24, which starts at 10 a.m.

Evansville’s promotional schedule will be released at a later date. The schedule is subject to change.

Season tickets are as low as $11 per game. To order your tickets for next season, call 812-422-BOLT.

Courtesy: Evv. Thunderbolt Media Relations