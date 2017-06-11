14 News Exclusive: Family opens up of relative's fatal crash, urges motorcycle safety

Matthew King, pictured left, and his father, Bradley King, pictured right. Bradley King crashed his motorcycle into a fence and died Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 41.

The family of a man killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning is opening up about the moment they found him at the scene.

[PREVIOUS: GPS leads concerned family members to discovery of relative's fatal crash]

The Kings also have a message for Tri-State drivers.

"If you could sum up him in three words, it would be God, family, and bike," Matthew King said of his father, 52-year-old Bradley King.

Sheriff Deputies said King was traveling northbound on US 41 around 1 a.m. Saturday when he crashed his Harley into a fence near the eastbound I-69 ramp.

Authorities said King's sons were the first to discover their father in the ditch. It's unclear to the family and investigators what caused King to lose control.

What was clear: he didn't have much time left.

We're told Bradley King was a loving father and grandpa.

"The hardest part right now for me is my son just started to say 'Pa-Pa,'" Matthew said. "When he sees my dad's pictures, he says 'Pa-Pa' a lot, and so, that's kind of what we're working through right now. How do you explain to him that he's not really here? That he's in heaven now?"

Matthew told us his father wasn't wearing a helmet that night. He said that was unusual for King and that he was always known to be a strong advocate for motorcycle safety.

"He would teach others about bike safety. That's what he was about. So really, keep your eyes peeled for those other bikers. Because you don't know. That's somebody's dad, that's somebody's loved one," Matthew said. "That's a grandpa for someone. Never take those moments for granted from someone. It's really... just cherish it. It somebody's family; you just got to watch out."

We're told King died at the scene from multiple blunt force trauma.

It's the latest motorcycle death following several fatalities reported in the last few months.

