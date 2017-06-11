Madisonville seniors celebrate as they reach their goal

On Saturday, Madisonville won the program's first-ever Kentucky State Softball Title beating Male in an incredible fashion.

The Lady Maroons played in a doubleheader state championship game and came out with the big 5-3 win.

It's a team that many counted out at the beginning of the season, but they had a very special group of seniors that have been playing together for most of their lives, all working and growing together chasing that title.

