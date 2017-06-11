Madisonville seniors celebrate as they reach their goal - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Madisonville seniors celebrate as they reach their goal

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
KENTUCKY (WFIE) -

On Saturday, Madisonville won the program's first-ever Kentucky State Softball Title beating Male in an incredible fashion. 

The Lady Maroons played in a doubleheader state championship game and came out with the big 5-3 win.

It's a team that many counted out at the beginning of the season, but they had a very special group of seniors that have been playing together for most of their lives, all working and growing together chasing that title. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly