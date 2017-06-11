Tecumseh's Maddie Duncan battles back from injury

The Tecumseh Softball team woke up 1-A State Champions today after beating Tri 3-0 yesterday and a big part of the huge win was Pitcher Maddie Duncan.

Duncan was absolutely phenomenal in the game. Not only did she pitch lights out with a complete game shutout, but she also made her presence known at the plate going four for four.

After last season, she put in the extra work to find greatness which not even a broken leg could prevent.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.