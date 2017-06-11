Officials investigating structure fire of vacant house

It happened on the 1400 block of North First Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday (WFIE)

Police and fire officials are investigating a vacant house fire.

It happened on the 1400 block of North First Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said when they got to the scene, flames were coming from the second floor and roof of the house.

We're told a man was found sleeping on the front porch during the fire.

Police said neighbors have complained about the number of homeless people going in and out of the house.

We're told no one was inside at the time. There is no word yet on what caused the flames.

