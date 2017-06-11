Crews repairing large water main break

Police and fire officials are investigating a suspicious structure fire.More >>
Police and fire officials are investigating a suspicious structure fire.More >>
Crews are working to repair a large water main break that flooded several blocks.More >>
Crews are working to repair a large water main break that flooded several blocks.More >>
One of Kentucky's largest museums is celebrating a major milestone.More >>
One of Kentucky's largest museums is celebrating a major milestone.More >>
An investigation, into a shooting that sent one man to the hospital, has begun.More >>
An investigation, into a shooting that sent one man to the hospital, has begun.More >>
A new partnership between Evansville Regional Airport and the Evansville Vanderburgh County Public Library is giving kids a unique opportunity to enjoy story time at the airport every second Saturday of the month.
?More >>
A new partnership between Evansville Regional Airport and the Evansville Vanderburgh County Public Library is giving kids a unique opportunity to enjoy story time at the airport every second Saturday of the month.
?More >>
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.More >>
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
Several people told WBTV that a popular Carowinds roller coaster, the Intimidator, was stuck for nearly 30 minutes.More >>
Several people told WBTV that a popular Carowinds roller coaster, the Intimidator, was stuck for nearly 30 minutes.More >>