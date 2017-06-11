Crews repairing large water main break - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Crews repairing large water main break

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Crews are working to repair a large water main break that flooded several blocks.

It happened around 10 a.m. Sunday on Stringtown Road in between Missouri and Florida Streets.

Those blocks are impassable.

We're waiting to find out what caused the break, and if a boil advisory will be issued for the area.  

We'll keep you updated.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. ?

Powered by Frankly