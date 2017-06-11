Owensboro Fine Arts Museum celebrates milestone with gala, auction

One of Kentucky's largest museums is celebrating a major milestone.

2017 hasn't been an easy year so for Owensboro's Fine Arts Museum, as it took major funding cuts following the city's new budget plan.

On Saturday, the museum's 40th anniversary, the institution received an influx of support from community leaders to keep its programs going. Nearly 200 people packed the gallery rooms inside the museum to celebrate.

In its four decades, the museum introduced multiple educational programs for regional school systems. And, several business leaders in attendance said keeping the museum going and strong is something they strive to do.

"Just wonderful support from the community's leadership, the business community, the private sector," explained Mary Bryan Hood, Director of Owensboro Fine Arts Museum. "And certainly our side of elected officials who have enabled us to grow this museum this quickly."

We are told all proceeds from Saturday's gala and auction went directly to the museum's programs that work closely children in the local school systems.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.