MLB's Denny McLain attends Princeton and Fort Branch fundraiser

Up at Fort Branch Community School, the Princeton and Fort Branch softball leagues held a fundraiser and they had the MLB's last 30 Game winner Denny McLain on hand.

McLain is most known for his time pitching for the Detroit Tigers and he was there signing autographs and taking pictures with fans and in speaking with him, he told 14 News he finds it interesting no matter where he goes, he always finds Tigers fans.

