3A High School Baseball Semi-State: Northview vs Jasper

An investigation, into a shooting that sent one man to the hospital, has begun.More >>
The Evansville Parks Department is making sure everyone gets a meal this summer. The parks department is hosting five free cookouts at different city pools this swimming season.More >>
A new partnership between Evansville Regional Airport and the Evansville Vanderburgh County Public Library is giving kids a unique opportunity to enjoy story time at the airport every second Saturday of the month.
A new partnership between Evansville Regional Airport and the Evansville Vanderburgh County Public Library is giving kids a unique opportunity to enjoy story time at the airport every second Saturday of the month.
One person was killed early Saturday in a motorcycle crash on U.S. 41.More >>
An accident, involving an Evansville Police Department vehicle and another car, occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. at Weinbach Avenue and Washington Avenue.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Solicitor's Office released hundreds of exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp who confessed to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.More >>
Three construction workers are dead following an accident on I-40 Eastbound at Whitaker Road.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
Five Columbia firefighters were hospitalized after responding to the scene of an explosion at a home Saturday afternoon.More >>
