3A High School Baseball Semi-State: Northview vs Jasper

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
JASPER, IN (WFIE) -

Jasper hosted Northview in 3A Semi-State Action.

Jasper wins it 3-2 and is State Bound.

