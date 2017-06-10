Free cookouts held at local pools

The parks department is hosting five free cookouts at different city pools this swimming season (WFIE)

The Evansville Parks Department is making sure everyone gets a meal this summer.

The parks department is hosting five free cookouts at different city pools this swimming season.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., people can get a free meal with admission to local pools.

Donations from corporate sponsors and the community made this event possible.

On Saturday, Leflers body shop employees left the shop to cook for pool goers. Organizers said there is a need for this in the community.

Cookouts will also be held at the from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on:

June 17 at Helfrich Pool

July 8 at Lorraine Pool

July 15 at Rochelle-Landers Pool

July 22 at Mosby Pool

