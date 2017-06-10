Partnership gives children opportunity to enjoy story time

Organizers said it's about much more than just reading (WFIE)

A new partnership between Evansville Regional Airport and the Evansville Vanderburgh County Public Library is giving kids a unique opportunity to enjoy story time at the airport every second Saturday of the month.

Along with reading, kids get to sing songs and create art and dance. Captain America and Anna were in attendance on Saturday for the kick-off event.

The theme of the event is everything airplane related. The airport also donated $200 to the library to help purchase more books and other supplies for this event.

Organizers said it's about much more than just reading. They said this event will go beyond the summer.

