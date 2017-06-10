Off-duty officer suffers minor injuries from 2-car accident

An accident, involving an Evansville Police Department vehicle and another car, occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. at Weinbach Avenue and Washington Avenue.

Police say officer was traveling thru Weinbach w/ green light; say 2nd car involved ran red light on Washington, Tboned cop. Minor injuries https://t.co/zWpfmJkJl2 — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) June 10, 2017

The officer, who said he was off-duty at the time of the crash, was taken by an ambulance after the wreck. No word has been given regarding the other driver.

Accident with injury @ Weinbach & Washington - 2 car collision involving 1 EPD officer. Officer just taken away in ambulance. pic.twitter.com/ktYurNIW7g — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) June 10, 2017

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.