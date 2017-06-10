Off-duty officer suffers minor injuries from 2-car accident - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Off-duty officer suffers minor injuries from 2-car accident

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An accident, involving an Evansville Police Department vehicle and another car, occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. at Weinbach Avenue and Washington Avenue.

The officer, who said he was off-duty at the time of the crash, was taken by an ambulance after the wreck. No word has been given regarding the other driver.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

