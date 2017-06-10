GPS leads concerned family members to discovery of relative's fatal crash

One person was killed early Saturday in a motorcycle crash on U.S. 41.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office press release, family members of the motorcyclist began to worry when the rider hadn't returned home by the expected time. The family used GPS through a phone app to help locate the relative.

The GPS led the family to the scene of the crash, where they called 911 upon discovery.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office and the Evansville Police Department responded to the scene around 1:00 a.m., not long after the call to 911 was made by the family. In the press release, it states that the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from his Harley Davidson motorcycle after hitting a fence down the embankment of U.S. 41.

The name of the driver will be released at a later time by the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office.

