5 Tri-State high school teams hit the diamond Saturday; Tecumseh wins 1-A softball title

Tecumseh Softball getting ready to face Tri in the 1-A IHSAA State softball Championship game. (WFIE)

Five local area high schools hit the softball and baseball diamonds on Saturday in hopes of winning a state championship.

On the softball side, the Tecumseh Lady Braves faced Tri High School for the IHSAA 1-A Softball Championship.

Tecumseh wins it all, 3-0!@14News @14SportsTeam — Joe Downs (@jdowns14news) June 10, 2017

Tecumseh goes to the bottom of the 7th adding another to their lead. They lead Tri 3-0.@14News @14SportsTeam — Joe Downs (@jdowns14news) June 10, 2017

Tecumseh goes to the final frame still leading Tri 2-0. @14News @14SportsTeam — Joe Downs (@jdowns14news) June 10, 2017

5 frames in the books. Tecumseh still leads Tri 2-0 headed to the 6th in the Indiana 1-A state softball game.@14News @14SportsTeam — Joe Downs (@jdowns14news) June 10, 2017

It remains 2-0 Tecumseh over Tri in the 1-A state softball game headed to the bottom of the 5th.@14News @14SportsTeam — Joe Downs (@jdowns14news) June 10, 2017

We go to the 5th with Tecumseh still leading 2-0.@14News @14SportsTeam — Joe Downs (@jdowns14news) June 10, 2017

We go to the bottom of the 3rd still 1-0 Tecumseh leading Tri.@14News @14SportsTeam — Joe Downs (@jdowns14news) June 10, 2017

In Kentucky, Madisonville North Hopkins plays Male.

2017 KHSAA Fast Pitch Softball State Tournament:

Madisonville-North Hopkins 9, Male 0:

Red-G27 #khsfp #MyReasonWhy — KHSAA Events (@khsaaevents) June 10, 2017

With their victory earlier in the day, Madisonville N.H. will play again at 1:00 p.m.

Also in Kentucky, South Warren will go up against the Owensboro Catholic Lady Aces.

South Warren coming up to bat in the bottom of the 7th trailing Owensboro Catholic, 5-4 #khsfp — KHSAA Events (@khsaaevents) June 10, 2017

O-Cath has forged ahead in the 7th, and now leads South Warren, 5-4, still batting #khsfp — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) June 10, 2017

Lady Aces have tied things up at 4-all in the T-6th, thanks in part to a leadoff double by Henning #khsfp — KHSAA Events (@khsaaevents) June 10, 2017

The first baseball game of Saturday to include a local school will be Muhlenberg County taking on Simon Kenton High School.

Simon Kenton strands a runner after a double, score remains 3-2 Pioneers after 2 innings #khsba — KHSAA Events (@khsaaevents) June 10, 2017

An hour later at 12 p.m., Jasper will begin its game against Northview.

[Related: Jasper pitcher ready to take mound for Saturday's semi-final]

Stay on top of the action all day with the live scoreboard feature on the 14 Sport's App.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.