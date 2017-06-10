5 Tri-State high school teams hit the diamond Saturday; Tecumseh - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

5 Tri-State high school teams hit the diamond Saturday; Tecumseh wins 1-A softball title

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Tecumseh Softball getting ready to face Tri in the 1-A IHSAA State softball Championship game. (WFIE) Tecumseh Softball getting ready to face Tri in the 1-A IHSAA State softball Championship game. (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Five local area high schools hit the softball and baseball diamonds on Saturday in hopes of winning a state championship.

On the softball side, the Tecumseh Lady Braves faced Tri High School for the IHSAA 1-A Softball Championship. 

In Kentucky, Madisonville North Hopkins plays Male.

With their victory earlier in the day, Madisonville N.H. will play again at 1:00 p.m.

Also in Kentucky, South Warren will go up against the Owensboro Catholic Lady Aces.

The first baseball game of Saturday to include a local school will be Muhlenberg County taking on Simon Kenton High School.

An hour later at 12 p.m., Jasper will begin its game against Northview.

