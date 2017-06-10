EPD: Shooting, car stopped near scene with guns inside appear to be connected

An investigation, into a shooting that sent one man to the hospital, has begun.

According to a press release from the Evansville Police Department (EPD), Thaddeus Steen came into a hospital after a shooting occurred in the 400 block of South Craig Avenue. But, Thaddeus had no life-threatening gunshot injuries.

A car leaving the area was stopped by officers after the shooting and it is believed to be connected, according to the press release.

The release states, officers stopped a car leaving the area and took four men into custody. One of the four men, included the brother of Thaddeus, Theodore Steen.

Inside the stopped vehicle, officers found four guns, two of which were stolen.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

